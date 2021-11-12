Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Attempting to Collect Ransom

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in collaboration with men of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, and men of the So Safe Corps in the state have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on November 9, 2021.

The suspects are Abubakar Sodiq, 26; Ibrahim Kuaki, 24, and Muhammadu Dio, 22.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Ilupeju divisional headquarters that two men, who had gone to work at Abule Oba Alamala on Ayetoro road, were kidnapped by some gunmen.

He said: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sabo Ilupeju mobilised his men in collaboration with men of Nigerian Army and So Safe Corps and embarked on a joint aggressive bush combing in search of the victims and the suspects.

“While the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects have contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring the ransom money somewhere in the area.

“Having received the information, the operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush for the hoodlums. Not quite long, the hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in gun duel.

“Having realised that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels but were hotly chased and three among them were apprehended. Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries, abandoning their victims, who were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.”

Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, who expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping unit of state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation.

The commissioner has also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted and brought to justice.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.

