Lilong Seeks Partnership with Sports Sector on Health Challenges

Promoters of Lilong’s Spectrum Energy (bucket) room, a high-tech specialized carbon Crystal far infrared technology for taking care of several health related diseases, are seeking to partner the sports sector in Nigeria.

Speaking at the introduction of the equipment to a select audience of sportsmen and women in Lagos recently, Managing Director of Lilong Nigeria, Mr Hua Long, describes the product as a high-end far infrared product that every sports man or women that has tasted its health benefit will be quick to recommend to another.

Amongst some of the former Super Eagles players present at the Lekki Phase 1 unveiling of the product in Lagos last weekend include; Waidi Akanni, Friday Ekpo, Victor Agali, Wasiu Ipaye and Loveday Omoruyi.

“This is energy medicine without medicine. What we are advocating is the use of physical therapy instead of chemical therapy. With the ultimate goal of promoting energy medicine, LiLong is committed to family rehabilitation and providing green recuperation for chronic disease sufferers,” began the Lilong chief executive with hordes of former footballers present.

Mr Hua stressed that the Spectrum energy room was capable of generating equivalent of “50 minutes of lymph node detoxification, 300 aerobic chest expansion of exercise, 30 minutes of whole body meridian massage, 2 hours of Yoga exercise, 10 kilometers of jogging to consume fat, 36 million times of cell exercise as well as thorough visceral fat clearing.”

He said based on these qualities of their equipment, most sportsmen and women who suffer sports injuries need not go through strenuous processes of recovery to be fit to return to their trades.

As a way to ensure that the awareness of their products get to sports authorities, Lilong has promised to allow administrators of the country’s sports to have first hand experience of the facilities .

Most of the former Super Eagles players that experienced 20 minutes of the facilities were full of appreciation for the gesture.

Friday Ekpo admitted that it was really great to have first hand knowledge of how the infrared energy bucket room works.

