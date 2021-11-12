Humanitarian Organisations Honour Nigerians in Turkey

Excellence ONE UK, Advocacy for Global Peace Forum International, Global Peace Network International in partnership with some Rotary Clubs International worldwide, during an event which was hybrid brought together people from around the world to celebrate and honour people who have promoted Peace and Humanitarian servicesIstanbul in Turkey.

It was a deserving award to few people from around the world in recognition of their past efforts, and also on-going projects and campaigns in building a culture of peace and humanitarian services.

The awards celebrate individuals who consistently promoted Peace, humanitarian services and contributions in peace building, human development, gender equality, youth empowerment, sustainable economic development, healthcare in their communities and regions around the world.

Senator Istifanus Gyang who was represented by Amb Ozuem Esiri thanked the organisers for recognising him for the prestigious award while also promising to continue to promote peace, unity and humanitarian services.

He also called on other World leaders to do the same in building a culture of peace where people irrespective of their colours and traditions will live together in peace and harmony.

Other awardees include, Barry Raisin Former RI President from Bahamas, MP Helen Grant, former Minister for Women & Justice from the UK, Amb. Dr. Josepine Ojiembo; UN Representative and Former Secretary General Commonwealth From Kenya, Mrs Suri Namrata; Founder Peace Foundation from India, John Hewko; Chief Executive Director RI Foundation from USA, Amb. Arthur Matti; Swiss Ambassador from Switzerland, Reem Ghunaim; Israel and Palestine Peace Mediator from the USA, Ann Frich; End Nuclear Weapon Activist USA, Tamara Lorincz Peace Activist From Canada; Stephen Killelea, Founder Institute for Economic Peace from Australia and Dr. Rodolfo Rivera from Italy.

An awardee, founder of the Institute for Economics and Peace, Steve Killelea in his message of appreciation explained that receiving the global peace and humanitarian award was very humbling for him even though he couldn’t be in Istanbul in person but bur for travel restrictions.

While adding that there were a number of challenges in the world today of global nature, things like climate change and other things that affect humanity and only cooperation and inclusiveness is necessary to solve this problem

He noted that peace is prerequisite for peaceful coexistence in the 21st century as purchase of weapons takes up to over our percent of world GDP amidst sufferings of many.

Also speaking, the executive director of Attu Reachout foundation Dr. Millie who was present at the event said the foundation will continue to reach out to people in need and compliment government efforts in providing basic amenities for communities.

