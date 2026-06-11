Tinubu: Nation’s Capital’ll Reflect Nigeria’s Growing Population, Economic Aspirations and National Identity

• Pledges to sustain infrastructure delivery across FCT, inaugurates Abuja arterial road N5

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will evolve into a capital city that reflect the country’s growing population, economic aspirations, and national identity.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure-led development, stating that improved transport connectivity in Abuja is expected to reduce logistics costs, encourage investment and support job creation.

The president made the assertion in Abuja when he inaugurated the full-scope development of Arterial Road N5, Obafemi Awolowo Way, connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Dape District, Abuja.

The president, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described infrastructure as a measure of national seriousness and state capacity.

According to Tinubu, government would continue to invest in strategic projects that improve connectivity, support economic activity and restore public confidence in governance.

He stated, “Infrastructure is the measure by which every civilised nation announces its seriousness.

“No capital can carry the weight of national ambition if its arteries are blocked by neglect, excuses and abandoned promises.”

The president assured that his administration remained determined to transform Abuja into a capital city capable of matching the ambitions of the federation and serving as a model of planned urban development.

He stated, “We will never rest until we have made the Federal Capital Territory not only a functional seat of government, but a capital worthy of our federation, our growing population and the dreams that brought Abuja into being.”

Tinubu said the road infrastructure inherited by his administration required sustained intervention, pointing out that the government has maintained continuity in construction and rehabilitation efforts without interruption.

He said, “There has been no break, no pause and no retreat in the construction and rehabilitation of the roads we inherited. That is why we have ended the tradition of abandoned projects and restored faith in the power of government to finish what it starts.”

Speaking on the Dape District section of Arterial Road N5, the president said the project was conceived, funded, and completed under the current administration following its award to Julius Berger with a 15-month execution timeline after its flag-off in October 2024.

He said the completion of the project demonstrated a deliberate departure from a culture in which public infrastructure became trapped in prolonged delays and repeated budget cycles.

“In the past, projects like this became permanent budget items with ten or fifteen years of excuses. Under this administration, that era is over,” he stated.

Tinubu commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for driving infrastructure execution across the capital city and praised the contractor for delivering according to expectation.

“The minister has shown what happens when political will meets accountability. We fund projects to see results, not to hear explanations for failure,” Tinubu said.

He described the newly completed road as more than a transport corridor, stating that it serves as an economic asset capable of improving mobility and reducing productivity losses associated with congestion.

He said for years, Life Camp Junction represented a major traffic bottleneck that imposed significant time and economic costs on residents and businesses.

“With the completion of this N5 corridor, we are delivering the seamless district connectivity envisioned in the Abuja Master Plan,” he stated.

According to him, the corridor now creates faster connections across Dape, Karmo, Gwarinpa I, Kado, Idu and Mbora while also improving access to the Idu Industrial District.

Tinubu stressed that infrastructure sustainability required shared responsibility between government and citizens.

Calling on residents and businesses benefiting from the development, he urged greater compliance with tax obligations and land-related payments to strengthen the capacity of the FCT administration to deliver more projects.

The president also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to protect public infrastructure and prevent vandalism.

Earlier, Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, applauded Tinubu’s support for efforts to improve the state of infrastructure in FCT, particularly in the satellite towns, and taking governance closer to the people of the territory, urging more support for the administration.

Wike said the pace and state of development in satellite towns and communities under the Tinubu administration was unprecedented and the most visible evidence of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmud, also thanked Tinubu for his visionary leadership and support for the implementation of critical infrastructure projects in the FCT over the past three years.

Mahmud also applauded Shettima’s steadfast commitment and support for the development initiatives and people-oriented projects in the FCT and across the country.

On his part, Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Administration, Richard Dauda, said the completion and inauguration of the current phase of the road project added to the list of impactful projects completed under the Tinubu administration. He said it would significantly improve the state of road infrastructure in the territory, particularly connecting adjourning towns and communities in the FCT.