FirstBank Reiterates Commitment to Youth Empowerment, Entrepreneurship

Kayode Tokede

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship through the celebration of its ongoing 2021 Youth Week.

The Youth Week, themed, “The Future is Now, Let’s Takeover” started on Monday, 8 and will be concluded today.

The week-long event comprises a variety of activities, including: Youth themed Future Forward activities, First@arts Creative Artistry Empowerment Workshop, Grooming and Wellness Workshops, Digital Engagements, Virtual Mini Concert, and many more. Each activity is associated with various gift items, including gift vouchers and cash prizes.

Speaking on the Youth week celebration, Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan in a statement said: ‘’we remain committed to recognizing the enormous opportunities that can empower the Nigerian youth. Over the years, we have seen our youth benefit from actively engaging in our programmes where they develop effective leadership skills and gain a stronger connection to their community. Young people are our future and we are always ready to support and help harness their skills as with these, we put them at an advantage in securing their future as they contribute to national development.

“At FirstBank, with about 57% of the entire workforce being millennials and ‘Gen Zs’, the Youth segment has been and will continue to be the prime focus. Therefore, the Youth Week presents a unique platform to strengthen the Banks commitment to the younger population, who have become the powerhouse driving all facets of digitization and innovation in our world today’’.

During the celebration of the FirstBank Youth Week 2021, youths will get rewarded for their talents by following this process – Do a recording showcasing your singing prowess in a video (1 minute or less), Upload your video on Instagram, be sure to follow firstbanknigeria on IG, then Tag 5 friends to follow the bank with the hashtags #YouthVoices #FirstBank #YouthWeek. The top 5 videos with the highest likes will be posted on FirstBank page and the top 3 videos with the highest likes would win the competition. In addition, Millennials and Gen Zs will upload videos detailing their FirstBank experience on Yammer. The videos with the most votes will win the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes respectively.

The Bank will also provide an avenue for the youth to be empowered in Artistry Workshop Sessions & Arts Classes. A call for interested candidates in the art of fashion design and illustrations will be done. Entries will be received from candidates who are told to submit their illustration creatives and 10 Youths will be empowered to learn the business of illustrations at Claire Idera Studio.

Also included is the Food Grill & Fest, a platform the FirstBank uses to give opportunities to youths in the Food business. Youths in the food business will be allowed to submit their entries to the vendors at the Grill & Fest 2021. Food related questions will be asked on the Bank’s verified social media platforms and the first 5 people to get the questions right will win vouchers. The Wellness and Grooming 101 event will provide an avenue for youths to be empowered in grooming and wellness Masterclass. Interested youths will show their interest to upskill in areas of beauty, grooming and wellness.

