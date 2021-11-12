Anambra Poll: Ekiti APGA Congratulates Soludo, Says Victory a Morale Booster

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ekiti State, Mr. Rufus Alabi, has said the victory of its governorship candidate in Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, in the just concluded governorship election, is a morale booster to Nigerians.

Alabi, therefore, urged the Ekiti people to keep faith with APGA in the 2022 governorship poll.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the APGA boss said the party would participate in the forthcoming elections in Ekiti State, just as it is prepared to field candidates in the December 4, 2021, local government elections .

Alabi, who declared that APGA is fully prepared in Ekiti State to accomplish the task of building a modern state, also commended and acknowledged the efforts of the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and the Governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, in earning the victory for the party.

The APGA stalwart particularly lauded the determination of the people of Anambra State, who defied the initial threats and trooped out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.

Alabi said: “We are very happy about the victory of Professor Charles Soludo. The people of Anambra State have proved to the world that they are matured and determined and God Almighty had shown His mercy on them.

“Many people had thought there would be violence and bloodshed but thank God everything went on smoothly. We have been praying for Anambra State, and we thank God our prayers were answered.

“Our party’s resounding victory had boosted our morale, and we are determined to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mark my words, APGA is coming in 2022.”

Assessing the performance of the APC led-government in Ekiti State, Alabi said: “In all fairness, APC has not only failed the people of Ekiti State but Nigerians also.What would you point at as the party’s achievements in the last three years in Ekiti or even at the centre? Is it the economic hardship, high level of insecurity or poor road networks? It is quite unfortunate that Nigerians cannot sleep with their two eyes closed anymore in their country.”

