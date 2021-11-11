Firm Launches App to Ease Interstate Travel Challenges

Kasim Sumaina

In an attempt to ease commuters interstate traveling challenges within the nation, an indigenous transportation firm, Treepz Nigeria Limited has launched a management software for booking system.

Treepz also said that it has commenced the process of digitalising road transportation system, following its successful take-off in 21 major cities in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer, Treepz Nigeria Limited, Mr. Onyeka Akumah, noted that the organisation would provide options for over 20 million people who travel daily (interstate) to purchase tickets from safe and reliable bus operators within the app.

According to him, the dream was borne out of the need to leverage on technology value chain to ease the road transportation burden often experienced by Nigerians.

He said: “Treepz, formerly known as Plentywaka, is Nigeria’s first and largest bus aggregator network. We boast of over 50 million brand reach, including eyes from the international audience.”

Akumah further said, “clearly knew that the major transportation companies were looking at digitilising our transportation sector. One of the key things we chose to do is to work with the Ministry of Transportation to see how bus operators could use us as a technology partner. Treepz should be one of those to consider before looking externally, and we aim to build the infrastructure that will support the transportation sector.

“Now we work with the National Union of Road Transport Workers team, state-owned Ministries of Transportation amongst others. Every city we launched, we have clear cut relationships with individuals or parastatals, to make sure that everyone understands what we are here for and everybody appreciates the value of this.”

Aware of the security challenges currently bedeviling the country, Akumah hinted that the company is working in collaboration with top agencies to protect lives in the course of a journey.

He said: “We have clear relationships with all security agencies that are involved in making our roads safer. But when we launched Treepz two years ago, we had to go to the police force, the road safety commission and everyone involved.

“Beyond that, our vehicles are tracked. When you log in to the Treepz App, it tells that the bus is 10 bus stop away from you for instance. You get these notifications non-stop until the bus arrives. So where vehicle goes off its route, we can be shut down,” he added.

Similarly, the City Manager, Abuja, Mr. Charles Odiachi, disclosed that TreepzNG Limited was ready to partner with interested transport companies to boost their services.

He said the Treepz would integrate other interested transport companies into its platform to offer opportunities and increase their sales and revenue.

According to him, Treepz will train any interested companies ready to partner with them on how to make better use of the platform to increase sales and offer regular technical support.

He said: “Primarily, we will be able to sell your travel tickets on our platform while making tickets easily accessible to more customers seamlessly. You will get our top-class technology with a free inventory Management Software (booking system) deployed at your terminals at zero cost. This is an opportunity created by Treepz to make traveling better and easier for commuters moving from one state to another.”

