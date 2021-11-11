Buhari Felicitates Uncle, Mamman Daura at 82

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with his uncle and close associate, Mallam Mamman Daura, on the latter’s 82nd birthday anniversary which was yesterday.

The president, in a personal message to his uncle yesterday, said no one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, describing him “as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.”

He prayed that the celebrant be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation, adding, “God bless you with long and healthy life”.

President Buhari further urged his uncle to stay well and continue to do the maximum for the country.

