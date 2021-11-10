Buhari Arrives France for Four-day Official Visit

•Meets with French President today on security, economy

• To attend Paris peace forum with other world leaders

Deji Elumoye in Paris, France

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Paris, French capital, for a one-day official visit as guest of President Emmanuel Macron at Palais de l’Élysée today, after which he would along with other world leaders attend a three-day Peace summit holding also in Paris.

During the state visit, the president is expected to discuss bilateral relations bordering on security, health and economy between Nigeria and France with President Macron.

The president’s plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Le Bourget Airport yesterday, at about 2.45pm and was received by Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro and some Nigerian Ministers including Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The president thereafter left the airport for Four Seasons Hotel in Central Paris, where he is expected to stay for the duration of his visit.

Today, President Buhari would meet with his French counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest for both countries, particularly on strengthening economic ties, improving partnership on security, and working jointly on education, health and halting the threats of COVID-19 to the global economy.

After the state visit, the President would also in Paris, attend a three-day Paris Peace Forum (PPF), from Thursday, November 11- Saturday, November 13, 2021.

He is expected to join world leaders, heads of international organisations, leaders of civil society and the private sector at Grande Halle de La Villette to strategise on better governance for a world of peace, with plenaries, master classes and workshops.

The president is scheduled to make a remark at the event to share the peculiarity of the Nigerian experience with the world, and efforts undertaken so far for peace.

Other speakers at the event include President Macron, Vice President Kamala Harris of United States, and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

This year, the leaders would review 80 projects designed to improve peace across the globe and ensure more harmonious living like reforming capitalism for more impact on global economy, responding to the urgency of climate change, fake news and the challenge it poses on journalism and cyber security.

The first edition of the Paris Peace Forum took place from November 11 -13, 2018, as part of the Armistice Day centenary commemorations, and was attended by over 110 foreign delegates, including 54 heads of state and government, showcasing 120 global governance projects and welcomed 6000 individuals over the 3 days.

Among the attendees were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General António Guterres joined President Emmanuel Macron in each making an opening remark at the beginning of the Forum.

