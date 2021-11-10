Bandits Kill Seven Police Officers in Zamfara

Onuminya Innocent

No fewer than seven police personnel have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits along Tofa Magame road in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sources said the incident occurred about 6pm Nigerian time when the police operatives were patrolling in the area yesterday.

The bandits were said to have ambushed the police operatives killing six of them and set ablaze the operational vehicle with the driver inside.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that the bandits who were about one hundred engaged the Police operatives in a gun battle before overpowering them killing seven at a spot.

THISDAY also gathered that before someone could run to call for reinforcement the bandits had killed the seven police operatives and set ablaze their operational vehicle.

The eyewitnesses, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the shutting down of telecommunication services and bad road are affecting the fight against banditry in the state which resulted in losing the seven police operatives.

At the time of filing this report the bodies of the seven police men had been deposited at the Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, the State capital.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Shehu Mohammed, a Superintendent of police (SP) refused to comment on the matter.

