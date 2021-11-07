Lush Hair Creates Lasting Statement at Lagos Fashion Week

Lush Hair Nigeria took the fashion runway by storm when it demonstrated its respect for diversity and inclusivity at the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week 2021, embossing a lasting impression in the minds of the audience.

Lagos Fashion Week was an exciting time for the attendees, filled with high fashion, fun and excitement.

The Lush Hair experience center and flamboyantly decorated photo car stationed by the entrance of the hall attracted lots of guest celebrities taking turns to pose for beautiful pictures and video experience.

Lush ladies were onsite to offer goody bags to all guests.

The night remained a very remarkable experience, from showcasing beautiful fashion collections, to featuring colourful and mind-blowing creative hairstyles which synchronized well to accentuate the elegance and confidence of each of the models that took a walk down the runway.

Few renowned celebrities who visited Lush Hair experience center, adorning Lush Brand-inspired outfit while looking all pink bright and shiny were; Shaffy Bello, Diadem, Linda Osifo, Denrele Edun and other social media and fashion influencers.

A major highlight of the show was when Lush Hair models all stepped out majestically strutting the runway in bright pink outfits and super creative hairstyles.

The hair brand clearly demonstrated a deep sense of inclusivity when the models came out in their numbers breaking the barriers of age bracket, body size, skin tone, gender, and race.

The audience went wild when the brand Ambassador, Denrele Edun appeared, taking an exclusive strut down the ramp. They all looked confident, radiant, and beautiful.

Speaking at the Event, Lush Hair Brand Manager, Ritambhara Kakka said, “it is pleasing to see that Nigerians are beginning to appreciate the message we are projecting which is -beauty is all-inclusive and diverse in nature. Through our unique products, colours and designs, Lush Hair is here to bring out the spark of spotlight in everyone irrespective of the gender, body size, age bracket, race, etc which have been displayed here tonight, we supply quality hair extensions suitable for all.

Remarking, a guest at the show, Ms Sola Eden said, “Lush Hair certainly has left a mark in the minds of the audience present here today with the successful implementation of inclusivity and diversity being displayed on Lagos Fashion week runway. Diversity is not only about welcoming and celebrating people from all types of backgrounds, it goes further to encapsulate a variety of traits and protected classes, including age, race, ethnicity, religion, gender/sexuality, and veteran status, which were all visibly demonstrated on the runway by the hair brand”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

