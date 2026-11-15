Nigerian-Born Chemist Advances Global Drug Safety, Plans US Testing Lab

A Nigerian-born chemist working in the United States, Kaothar Olurode Adeleke, has announced plans to establish an independent contract analytical testing laboratory to help prevent drug shortages and expand quality-control capacity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Adeleke, who currently works as a Quality Control Chemist at Tower Laboratories Ltd in the United States, observed inadequate testing facilities often slow down pharmaceutical production, leaving patients without timely access to safe medicines.

At Tower Laboratories, Adeleke conducts analytical tests to verify the potency, stability, and shelf life of medications before they reach pharmacy shelves.

Her work includes screening products for major companies such as Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, testing drugs used to treat malaria, diabetes, and common headaches to ensure they are effective and free from harmful impurities.

According to Adeleke, every medicine must undergo strict laboratory verification to protect patients from substandard products, stressing her goal to use science to solve practical problems and improve human lives.

Before joining the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, Adeleke built her scientific foundation in Osun State, earning both her National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology from The Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

She credits the practical laboratory training she received at the institution with equipping her for international industry standards.

She later moved to the United States, where she earned a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of New Haven, Connecticut.

During her postgraduate studies, Adeleke focused her thesis on converting carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas linked to global warming, into methanol, a useful chemical and potential fuel.

She noted that the project reinforced her view that academic research must translate into practical solutions that protect the environment and improve daily life.

Addressing young Nigerians pursuing careers in science, research and innovation, Adeleke urged them not to be discouraged by the scale of challenges facing the scientific community.

“Do not be intimidated by the big problems. Start where you are. Learn what you can. Every expert you admire today was once a beginner,” she said.

She added that young Africans possess the intellectual capacity to contribute to global scientific advancement if they pursue opportunities with confidence.

“Nigeria has brilliant young scientists. What we need is to believe that we belong in these spaces: in the best laboratories, working on the biggest problems. Because we do,” she pointed out.