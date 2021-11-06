WTA Names Jemi-Alade 2021 Leading Tour Operator

Justina Uzo

Jemi-Alade Tours has been named Nigeria’s “Leading Tour Operator 2021” by the 28th World Travel Awards (WTA).

The tour operating arm of Jemi-Alade & Associates Limited was informed about the decision via email on October 22, 2021.

The WTA is the leading agency that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism.

The WTA awards said its results followed a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes, according to them, were cast by travel industry professionals and the public with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Founder, World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke, said: “Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

Jemi-Alade is a pioneer tour operator in Nigeria and over the years has conducted numerous in-bound tours and excursions in Nigeria and West Africa. It offers a wide range of cost-effective travel services and solutions for FITs, Groups, Corporate and Leisure Travel, Meetings Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE).

CEO of Jemi-Alade Tours, Oladipo Jemi-Alade, said, “We have been in operation since the 1980s and have built an excellent reputation for providing reliable and efficient services to clients from round the world. Repeat clientele and referral of our services to others assured us of our achievements.”

Jemi-Alade also said the award “is a true reflection of our efforts and hard work especially during the challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic.”

Other winners in the country include Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Nigeria’s Leading Hotel 2021; Satguru Travel Nigeria, Nigeria’s Leading Travel Agency 2021; Avis Nigeria Nigeria’s Leading Car Rental Company 2021; and Fraser Suites, Abuja, Nigeria’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2021.’

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

