It’s a New Dawn as New Turaki Takes Charge in Ilorin

In what will go down in history as one of the most colourfully organised turbaning ceremonies, last Friday, the people of Ilorin got more than they bargained for when the Emirate officially rolled out the drum to decorate its new Turaki, Mallam Saliu Mustapha. Raheem Akingbolu who witnessed the event and the reception that followed, writes that it was a day glitz and rich cultural heritage came to the fore

The Emir’s palace at Oja-Oba Ilorin, which also houses the iconic Ilorin Central Jumaat Mosque is always a beauty to behold because of its splendid architectural masterpiece. The Ilorin Emirate, which the palace and the Mosque represent, is perhaps the only traditional state that accommodates many ethnic groups in Nigeria; the Yorubas, the Fulanis, the Hausas, the Nupes and others. The Emirate’s uniqueness as a traditional state was easily noticable as dignitaries trouped in, to witness the turbaning of a new Turaki this Friday morning.

From Airport to Oja Oba, through Gari Alimi, Emir’s road to Taiwo/Post Office, Pakata to Okekere/Abemi, vehicular and human traffic was the first sign that gave the indigenes the feelings that the new Turaki, Mallam Saliu Mustapha was a man of the people and of class. Aside from vehicular and human traffic that besieged the entire city, entertainers and horse racing enthusiasts added glamour to the event.

As early as 9.30am, the palace environment was cordoned off to avoid stampede and to prevent street urchins from taking over. To protect lives and properties of dignitaries and indigenes, palace security chiefs and men of the Nigeria Police took positions in strategic places. By this time, traditional rulers, top government functionaries, including Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdul-Rasaq, top business chiefs and members of diplomatic corps were already trooping into the venue of the turbaning ceremony. Of course, the Turaki-in-waiting had already been ushered in in his royal regalia.

As a prelude to the official decoration of the new Turaki, the Emir and his guests, had earlier been entertained at the forecourt of his palace where another phase of the history of the southernmost Emirate began.

At exactly 11am, the shout of Saakii! Saakii!! Saakii!!! rented the air, which announced the arrival of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari. It was a moment to behold as the people of Ilorin competed to catch the glimpse of their revered traditional ruler, the supreme head of the Emirate. In a motorcade that took off from the inner chamber of the Emir, His Royal Highness sat in the passenger seat of a four-seat open-roof S-Class Mercedes-Benz, acknowledging greetings from his subjects with smiles and intermittently raising of hands in appreciation.

The peak of the event was the moment the new Turaki was to be decorated by the Emir, supported by members of the Emirate council, which included the Baloguns –Gambari, Ajikobi, Fulani and the Magajis, who all sat side by side the monarch. Also seated next to them was the Governor Abdul-Rasaq who was watching the exercise with keen interest. They beckoned on Mallam Mustapha to sit on an expansive and well decorated Muslim prayer mat in front of the Emir. Here and there, he was turbaned after the Chief Imam of Ilorin Shiekh Muhammed Bashir Salihu said the opening prayer, followed by recitation from the glorious Quran by an Islamic scholar.

Other dignitaries at the traditional ceremony were Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, the deputy governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, National and State of Assembly members, notable traditional rulers from the state, President and members of Ilorin Emirate Development Progressives Union, IEDPU, other honorary traditional title holders, friends and well-wishers of the new Turaki.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin prayed to God to grant the new Turaki long life and prosperity to handle the new position bestowed on him by the Emir. He described Saliu Mustapha as a generous and humble personality who has established a very firm reputation for himself which is worthy of emulation adding that he really deserved the honour.

In his remarks, the Emir of Ilorin also described the new Turaki as a very outstanding son of the Ilorin Emirate, a humble personality and someone who has a greater and brighter future before him.

According to him, he is a rare gem and special gift to the downtrodden.

The monarch urged Saliu Mustapha not to relent in his strides and prayed to God to spare his life in good health and guidance.

In his goodwill message, the state governor, Abdulrazaq said that Saliu Mustapha has been a fine gentleman and a true son of the Ilorin Emirate who has positively impacted the Ilorin community in his own capacity.

Speaking with newsmen after his turbanning ceremony, the new Turaki said he accepts the title wholeheartedly stressing that he considers the recognition a great honour, given the importance of the title in the context of development both within and outside the Ilorin Emirate.

Saliu disclosed that whilst he understands the enormity of the responsibilities that comes with the title, he prayed to God to guide and protect him.

The new Turaki sought the support and cooperation of all and sundry in the new task ahead of him.

Musapha, a politician and businessman, is the fourth Turaki of Ilorin. The first one was Alhaji Sanni Olarewaju Buraimo Okin, who was turbaned in 1963 and reigned till 1972, late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki (1933-2012) and the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (2003-2011) who was later elevated to the position of Waziri of Ilorin Emirate.

The title Mallam Mustapha holds in Ilorin was made famous by three great Nigerians such as the first elected President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari,GCFR, who was the Turaki of Sokoto between 1962 and 2018 when he died; the second republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki, who was the Turaki of Ilorin; and the first elected Vice-President in the present dispensation, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,GCON, who was the Turakin Adamawa before his elevation to the title of Wazirin Adamawa in 2019.

The emergence of Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of Saliu Mustapha Foundation, as Turaki was significant in many ways. Unlike the Sarakis, who had reached the peak of their political career before being conferred with the title, Mustapha is an unassuming businessman and philanthropist who carry on with his businesses and political participation with little or no media attention.

But to Ilorin people and other eminent personalities, who demonstrated through many ways at the event and during the dinner organized in his honour at the Kwara State Banquet Hall, that Mustapha is their beloved son, the contribution of the new Turaki to human development is second to none.

While the event lasted, it was easy to establish that Mallam Saliu Mustapha has registered himself in the consciousness of the people as a patriot and philanthropist of note in the last few years.

As captured by the Secretary, International Press Institute, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, who gave the closing prayer at the dinner, the new Turaki has by this ascendance to the eminent position, stepped into the big shoes in the Emirate.

Adedoyin, who is also the Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom, described the new traditional chief as a humble and generous man, whose philanthropic deeds are extraordinary and in plain sight. “Salihu Mustapha is taciturn but shrewd, calculating and extremely pleasant,” Adedoyin added.

While commending the Emir for settling for Mustapha, whom he described as lover of his people, the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, also an eminent son of the Emirate said the decision was a popular one.

Na’Allah said: “A great philanthropist, a true lover of his people no matter who or where; an Ilorin Girki, an Ilorin Gangaariya! What I have known of this son of the soil is his respect for the grassroots and his true commitment to his city and his nation. As a higher education administrator, I always feel joyous seeing how Salihu Mustapha carries himself nationally with an Ilorin dignity, an air of Ilorin honour, Ilorin pride, Ilorin integrity! I’m sure these are among the qualities that Maimartaba Sarkin Ilori sees in our new Turaki,”

This was also the position of a former Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, who attested to the fact that the turbaning was in recognition of Mustapha’s contribution to the development of the Emirate and for his deep love for Ilorin People,”

In the view of a former National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who went philosophical while paying tribute to the new Turaki, whatever was expected of a Turaki of Ilorin was surpassed by Dr. Olusola Saraki whom he said held the title with panache.

“It would take someone of uncommon candour, charm and mien to match up to the standards set by Oloye, Salihu Mustapha personifies these attributes and more. He is a man who exudes honour. Even as a politician, his dignified carriage is unmistakable. He conveys an aura of gracefulness and gentility,” Issa-Onilu stated.

With the personalities in attendance, one can easily conclude that Mustapha, who is currently aspiring to lead the ruling APC as national chairman, is a bridge builder. Some of the guests at the dinner are; Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, Executive Chairman, LUBCON Group, Ilorin; Engr. Lanre Sagaya, Zaanu of Ilorin; Hon. Moshood Mustapha (MM); AU Mustapha, SAN; Alhaji Adelodun, SAN and Alh. Lukman Mustapha, FCMB, Abuja. Others are; Hajia Memunat Shagaya, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, Messrs Taiwo and Kehinde Salami and members of Harry’s Club, Lagos.

