Gunmen Kidnap Four Persons in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Unknown but heavily armed gunmen in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped four people from Kwamba area in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident is the second within one week in the area.

THISDAY learn that those kidnapped were a Customer officer and his wife, and an Assistant Inspector of Police said to be a woman and another woman.

It was gathered that the gunmen in their numbers first raided the house of the Customs Officer where they picked up the official and his wife and made away with some valuable items from the building.

From the Customs officers residence it was reliable learnt that gunmen went to the house of the female ASP where she was abducted.

It was not immediately known how the fourth victim was kidnapped.

Until the time of filing this report no contact had been made with the relations of those concerned by their abductors.

When contacted the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars, confirmed the story saying “I know four people were kidnapped”

Asked for the identities of the victims Kuyars said he had no information that those abducted are a police woman and customs official. “ All I know is that four people were kidnapped,” he said.

A week ago it was gathered that a similar operation took place in the same Kwamba area of Suleja where many people were abducted. There has been no confirmation of that last incident.

