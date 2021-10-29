Oil Magnate Jim Okolo Bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Jimez Petroleum Resources, Chief Hon. Jim Chimezie Okolo, has bagged the prestigious 2021 Nelson Mandela Leadership Award.

Organisers of the ceremony, Trans-African Youth Initiative in Accra, Ghana said Hon. Okolo who was described as a patriotic African, bagged the award because of his immense contribution to nation building, educational empowerment, selfless service to humanity and youth empowerment in Africa.

Presenting the award, founder of the Initiative, Amb. Bakare Luqman described Hon. Jim Okolo as a golden fish with no hidden habitat stating that his delectable and impeccable records, visionary leadership and characteristics are rarely found amidst other men and lovers of youth in Africa.

According to him, Hon. Okolo has displayed rare commitment to the cause of humanity in the areas of security of lives and property, educational development and empowerment, nation building, youth emancipation among other human capital development.

Luqman said Okolo’s philanthropic and indelible contributions towards the transformation of good governance in all ramifications are in line with the vision of President Buhar’s vision of transforming and repositioning Nigeria.

Responding, Hon. Okolo dedicated the award to God, his family and Nigerians for their trust and support.

The award came on the heels of another honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the Freedom University and Theological Seminary, Pottstowm PA, USA. Hon. Okolo who holds the traditional title of Ezeugo 1 of Okwe Kingdom, Nike Autonomous Community was awarded the degree at a colorful ceremony attended by high caliber individuals who showed up to be identified with Chief Okolo.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

