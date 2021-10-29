Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao: Promoting the Rich Cultural Diversity of Black and Traditional Music, Fashion

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that recently, the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State hosted a diverse group who came to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the black race. Championed by the Director General of Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation, Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, the objective of the two-day event was targeted at celebrating the rich cultural diversity of black and african traditional music, dance and drama through the promotion of traditional music & rhythms, drumming & dance steps, as well as African hairstyles, dress culture and fashion in contemporary times

The African continent is richly endowed with diverse cultural heritage. From its crafts, art, dance, music, hairstyles, and even food, the continent has always stood out. Unfortunately, over the years, some of the hitherto rich cultural heritage have been greatly eroded, with some phased out completely due to certain factors like globalisation, colonialism, westernisation and religion.

To tackle these issues, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), a department under the Ministry of Communication and Information, has taken up the gauntlet to present, restore, preserve, promote and propagate the richness of the continent’s culture and heritage.

It was in fulfilment of these objectives that CBAAC recently held a two-day cultural event at Owu Crown Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Celebrating the Rich Cultural Diversity of Black and African Traditional Music, Dance and Drama

On the first day of the event, the topic ‘Celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Black and African traditional Music, Dance and Drama’ through The promotion of traditional music & rhythms, drumming & dance steps, was dissected.

According to the DG, the topic provided an opportunity for all to once again appreciate some very salient elements of “our cultures which are vehicles of our heritage as a people. African music is that music that is indigenous to Africa.

“The music involves the language, the customs and values of the African society. On the other hand, dance is the expression of the beliefs, attitudes, norms and values, of a particular culture through rhythmic body movements. It is what is embedded in the culture that can be reflected in the dance of a community.

“Hence, it would be very right to say that music and dance are vehicles upon which our cultures are transmitted from generation to generations. As such, we must do everything possible to see that we guard them jealously. It is for this, and many other reasons that CBAAC is hosting this event.

“Over the years, both African Music and Dance have witnessed tremendous transformation, one of the prominent features of the transformation is the infusion of traditional elements in contemporary music. What is particularly of interest here today is the fact that most contemporary musicians still use traditional African musical instruments and overlay them with contemporary rhythms and lyrics, thereby producing exceptional forms of music.

“This is a hugely exciting form of expression for modern day Africans and what we produce in terms of our music is loved and admired and danced to, the world over. This has contributed in making the African Culture very rich in no small ways.

“Consequently, rather than view traditional music and contemporary music as rivals, they must be viewed as all important since both have been employed to mutually reinforce each other and above all promote the culture and heritage of the African people.

“This programme was therefore conceived by the centre to provide a platform for a conscious examination and display of our music, dance and drama. Indeed our arts, cultures and traditions cannot but move along with the changing times.”

While categorically stating that times have changed and so are the arts too, she stressed that “we must embrace some of the positive changes that come with the times, to project the salient elements of our culture”.

Promoting African Hairstyles, Dress Culture and Fashion in Contemporary Times

Given the successes recorded on the first day, the second day was welcomed in high spirits. Themed “Promoting African Hairstyles, Dress Culture and Fashion in Contemporary Times”, the public lecture featured designs and traditional styles, as well as traditional hairstyles.

According to the DG, presently, there is an increasing popularity of African creative and artistic products all over the globe with African Braids and Hairstyles, Dress and Fashion, birthing new trends and gaining prominence not only in Africa but the entire world.

“Hence, there is need to promote these aspects of our creativity towards ensuring that it serves as major sources of income and empowerment to our people. To fully develop these cultural endeavours, there is need to give adequate attention by deploying effective strategies to fully develop them as small and medium enterprises for socio-economic upliftment.

“Therefore, the event is geared towards promoting indigenous African Hairstyles/Braids, Dress Culture and Fashion as sources of economic empowerment and instrument of cultural diplomacy. In addition, the programme was conceptualised to bring to the fore some important aspects of our cultural heritage that could facilitate economic growth and development, if well harnessed.

“Today’s programme is not just about the delivering of speeches by our team of able facilitators, it has been carefully designed to also include training and demonstration of creative skills in the arts of dressmaking, Hair making and Makeup.”

Summarily, she said the event represents a modest efforts and commitment by CBAAC towards the promotion and propagation of our rich cultural heritage evident through our hairstyles, dress culture and Fashion.

Repositioning CBAAC

At CBAAC, the DG has repositioned the agency to be a vibrant cultural centre. But before her appointment, Amao was once a Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism as well as Special Adviser on Establishment and Training under the administration of the erstwhile Executive Governor of Oyo State from 2011 to 2015.

With her educational background which spanned through England and America, where she obtained B.Sc (Business Admin and Accounting), MBA ( Business Admin and Finance), Amao has vast experience in different capacities in various fields. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Tourism Professional (FITP) and was also a co-founder of the House of Furniture and Designs Ltd in Nigeria.

Since assumption of office at CBAAC on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, she has rebranded the image of the agency while reviving Africa’s Rich cultural heritage. Recently, she set up a Hall of Fame in Abuja, a rich cultural and historical treasure that celebrates black personalities and professionals that have played prominent roles in the emancipation of Africa and contributed to the development of the continent in diverse fields.

She has also refurbished CBAAC offices in Lagos and Abuja, thus reviving the spirit and morale of its staff while placing premium on their welfare too.

But aside all these, she is also putting measures in place to recreate FESTAC’77, a move that has been hailed in many quarters. In shattering the glass ceiling, the DG CBAAC has shown that to educate a woman is indeed to educate a nation.

