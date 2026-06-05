Wike: FCTA to Mark Tinubu’s 3rd Anniversary with Inauguration of 30 Projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday disclosed that the FCT Administration will commission over 30 projects across the nation’s capital to commemorate the third year anniversary in office of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Wike spoke during an inspection tour of some of the projects, which included the Gwarinpa-Jahi Interchange, the Airport-Kuje Road, the Kuje-Gwagwalada Road, the Outer Southern Expressway main carriageways and the aesthetic redesign of the Abuja City Gate.

He expressed delight with the quality of all the projects inspected and confirmed that they were 100 per cent completed.

“From what we have seen, we are set to go. I can say all the projects we inspected are 100 per cent ready…I am very happy with the quality of the job. We believe that the City Gate will be inaugurated sometime in the night so that we can see the beauty of the place.

“We are very happy indeed, and I am sure that the residents of Abuja are also happy. This is governance in action, and you can see the dividends of democracy. You can see the Renewed Hope working, and we believe by the grace of God, from Monday (June 8) we will start the commissioning of these projects”.

The minister clarified that the Presidency will determine the projects Tinubu will commission, as it is not possible for him to commission every project. He also hinted that, as was the practice in previous years, senior officials in government would be involved in the commissioning exercise.

Wike also spoke concerning the current situation in his party and on a press statement claiming that the Appeal Court had invalidated the High Court decision recognising the caretaker committee that produced the current National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The minister stated that Emeka Bekee was not properly enlightened about the issues involved and advised him to patiently wait for INEC to release its list of nominated party candidates before jumping to conclusions.