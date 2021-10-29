Ganduje Presents N196.3bn 2022 Budget Estimate to State Assembly

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has presented to the state House of Assembly the 2022 budget estimate of N196.3 billion.

The budget tagged: ‘Budget for Consolidation and Prosperity’, has N107.8 Billion as capital expenditure and N88.4 billion as recurrent expenditure, respectively.

Education has the lion share of N51.6 billion in the 2022 budget, while infrastructure is second with N33.8 billion.

Other sectors are health N15 billion; agriculture N5.7 billion, and rural development, N5.3 billion.

Making the presentation at the state Assembly yesterday, Ganduje, while giving a breakdown of what was achieved in the 2021 budget, stated that a total of N197.94billion was approved as the 2021 budget from which N83.4 billion was for recurrent expenditure and N114.4billion for capital expenditure.

In all, the budget achieved 77 percent performance with 35 percent for the recurrent expenditure and 48 percent for the capital expenditure.

“The need for infrastructure cannot be overemphasised. In this regard, the government has been able to complete Bichi, Karaye and Rano Emirates township road construction.

“The independent power supply project has reached 98 percent completion while work is still ongoing.

“Also, the government has completed the state Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, all of which was inherited from the past regime,” the governor declared.

Receiving the budget, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, praised Ganduje for his efforts of transforming the state into a mega city, calling on the revenue generating sectors to live up to their expectations to meet up with the revenue generation.

