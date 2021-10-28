NITDA Showcases Nigerian Tech Startups at GITEX Global Forum

EmmaOkonji

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the government agency responsible for promoting technology development in the country, has unveiled nine top Nigerian innovative technology-driven startups with solutions to technology issues.

The startups were unveiled at the 41 edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), the world’s biggest technology show, which held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the 2021 GITEX forum, young Nigerians behinds the products and services, made a presentation to the global audience.

The startups demonstrated the innovative products and services, along side international tech majors that also showcased their latest technologies to thousands of visitors during the five-day technology exhibition.

The Nigerian startups were selected by a panel of judges instituted by NITDA that considered and scored the applications from within the Nigerian technology startup ecosystem based on the solutions they provided that meet global standards.

Most of the winning entries addressed area of Fifth-generation wireless technology (5G); Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Analytics; Transportation; Digital Economies; Cyber Security and Resilience; Cloud and Edge Computing, and Blockchain Technology.

The Nigerian technology solutions that were showcased, include EDU-VR, a virtual reality for education presented by Ibtrahim Arome; Fascinate Technologies, a smart waste management system presented by Chijioke Ngige; Trail, a GPS App that has live camera for monitoring children while being transported to schools and presented by Malumi Opeyemi and RINET, a research and innovative network solution for detecting and fighting plagiarism, presented by Usman Murtala.

Others include Bridging Safe, a technological intervention on health theraphy for solutions to mental health challenges; Fuel intellisense, an automated tank guage to guard against fraudulent dispensing of fuel presented by Tolu Abikehin and HalalVest; Fintech tool for saving, borrowing, insuring and investing in business, presented by Oguntoyinbo Abdulazeez Femi.

The exhibition was held in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai, with the theme: ‘Creating a Bolder Digital Future Together’.

In addition to a series of conferences and workshops organised on the side-lines of the exhibition, Gitex Future Stars, is one of the world’s largest tech startup events of 2021, hosted about over 700 startups from more than 60 countries along with a network of more than 400 international investors and Venture Capitalists (VCs).

