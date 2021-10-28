Kwara NSCDC Arrests Teenager over Theft of Two Plasma TV Sets Worth N150,000

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested an 18-year old boy for allegedly stealing two plasma television sets valued at N150,000 and other valuable items.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Kwara State, Mr. Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and made available to THISDAY that “the suspect burgled some houses at Ajibesin community, Ogidi, in Ilorin where he stole the two plasma televisions and other valuable items.”

Afolabi said: “On Monday, October 25, a burglary case was reported by one Abdul Raheem Abiodun, a member of the vigilante group set up by the Ajibesin community Zone B to curtail the incessant burglary cases in the area.

“Efforts of the security commuter in the community paid off on Sunday when one Saheed Babtunde was arrested for being in a possession of a 26′ inches plasma television, which was earlier reportedly stolen from one Saheed Olaiya’s house.”

He added that the suspect was later taken to the NSCDC state command in Ilorin by the community security team.

The statement however said that, the suspect has confessed to have stolen the two plasma televisions, five mobile phones, pressing irons and other valuables.

