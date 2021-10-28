Insecurity: Gov Bello Wants Military Operation Extended to Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has asked the federal government to extend the ongoing land and air military operations against bandits and other criminal elements to the criminal-infested areas of the state.

Bello also suggested that the operation should be carried out simultaneously in the Northwest and North Central geo political zones of the country in order not to give the criminals any hiding place.

The governor made the suggestions in a statement made available to journalists last Tuesday night as a reaction to the recent assault on villagers in Rafi and Mashegu Local Government Areas leading to the loss of many lives and property as well as a large number of cattle rustled.

“The bandits run to other states once they feel the pressure of the military. Look at what happened to us in Niger State recently; they invaded Shiroro, Munya and Rafi upon being overpowered in Kaduna. Similarly, they invaded, killed and kidnapped many people in Sokoto communities,” the governor said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje.

Bello expressed regret at the recent killing of 18 persons and the kidnap of some community members at Mazakuka and Kaboji towns in Mashegu LGA as well as the kidnap of not less than 30 travellers at Garin-Gabas in Rafi LGA of the state, noting that “the bandits can only be eliminated completely, and in a short time if the assault on them is carried out simultaneously.”

The governor disclosed that there is existing joint security collaboration among the affected states, pointing out that the governors in the states are already talking with the army chiefs on how to carry out simultaneous military operations against the miscreants.

“We must checkmate this new trend. We are talking with the military about it and they are already doing an urgent strategic overview of the situation in order to incorporate a plan in the sustained battle against the bandits,” the governor said in the statement.

Bello, therefore, urged the affected communities in the state to assist the military with intelligence for effective and successful operations.

