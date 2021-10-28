House Committee Lauds Eastern Naval Command for Reducing Maritime Crimes

By Okon Bassey

The House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Navy has given kudos to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for its efforts to reduce maritime crimes within its area of jurisdiction.

The committee said: “If you look at the level of arrest made in terms of arresting smugglers, in terms of reducing maritime crimes and looking at flashpoints, areas where their platforms are not able to cover and what are the alternatives solutions provided to close those caps, we give it to them.

“This committee is very happy with ENC and we will continue to do our best by making sure in terms of discharging our constitutional functions by allocating funds to them.”

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, poured commendations on the command while speaking with journalists after facilities tour of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka and NNS Jubilee in Ikot Abasi.

Gagdi expressed satisfaction with facilities at the ENC and assured of improved allocation for more infrastructure development to aid the NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, move to its permanent site.

He remarked that the committee was quite satisfied with the infrastructure development of the ENC, especially NNS Jubilee Ikot Abasi and FOB Ibaka all in Akwa Ibom State.

“To talk about the achievements of the Nigerian Navy under all the places we have visited, particularly the NNS Victory, NNS Jubilee, FOB Ibaka in the ENC to say they have perform, we are being fair to them. They are doing well.

“We have to make sure that we that have the statutory mandate of allocating funds to the Nigerian Navy do the needful, by making sure those resources are allocated to some of these Forward Operating Base,” Gagdi said.

The House of Representatives committee on navy had toured facilities in FOB Ibaka, NNS Jubilee, Ikot Abasi and Nigerian Navy Military School Ikot Ntuen all in Akwa Ibom State.

