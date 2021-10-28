Crisis: Osinbajo, Lawmakers, Others Lead National Prayer Today

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; the leadership of the National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Ministers, leaders in the political, religious and economic spheres and hundreds of Christians drawn from various parts of the country are expected to attend the annual Christian Legislators’ Fellowship (CLF) National Breakfast Prayer meeting scheduled for today.

The prayer session with the theme: ‘Faith in Christ in time of crisis,’ would take place at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Addressing newsmen, CLF President, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (Taraba, PDP) disclosed that Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Chapel would be the guest speaker.

He explained that the theme was chosen to find solution to the economic, political, social and many other challenges currently bedeviling the country.

Bwacha said, “As you are aware the national breakfast meeting is an annual event organised by our fellowship to pray for our country, to pray for our responsibilities as parliamentarians in churning out legislations that will benefit the larger segment of the society.

“The prayer breakfast did not hold last year as a result of reasons that is all know to all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic which had wretched havoc on our economy, political and social spheres. “The fellowship decided to hold the one of 2021 actually by zoom and we are trusting God that the event will hold by 7am through 9am in the morning being 28th of October, 2021. By the grace of God the Vice President of the Republic will be joining us and a couple of other dignitaries including Diplomats.”

Responding to question on the leadership crisis and complacencies by Christian legislators at both national and state levels, Bwacha said their position as a fellowship, was non-partisan, but intercessory.

“We are not also unaware of the fact that it’s not an easy thing to request that people should follow the Christ because we gained understanding in the parable of the 10 Minas in Luke Chapter 19, where the citizens so to say, were saying we will not follow this man and we will not allow him to be our king.

“Ours is to intercede, to take intercessory role, political questions are reserved for politicians. In this wise, we are talking of crisis that has no division, a crisis that involves all, it doesn’t segregate whether you are from which political party, increasing hike in prices of food stuff, there’s no recognized political party, it has not recognized geopolitics, it does not recognize tribe, and by the way it has no segregation of age. So ours is to pray on all issues that our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will intervene and restore the glory of our nation, that we would be able to overcome all these challenges,” the lawmaker said

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

