Provost Commends FG on Incentives for Colleges of Education Students

Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Dr. Ademola Azeez, has commended the federal government for its initiative to ensure that students of colleges of education receive N50,000, every semester to encourage more Nigerians to take up careers in teaching.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had disclosed this during the commemoration of the 2021 annual World Teacher’s Day, as part of efforts to reposition the sector.

Speaking at the 2020/2021 Distance Learning Programme (DLP) matriculation ceremony of the college, held recently in Lagos, he stated, “For instance, in Finland and China, teachers are at par with medical doctors because they are able to attract the best to the profession. The move will improve enrollment and ensure that more people go into the teaching profession.

“If you go to private universities, they still rely sometimes on public universities for lecturers. So, incentives like that can attract the best brain to teacher education.”

The provost, who emphasised the poor enrollment figures into some programmes in the college, attributed it to the low level of awareness among students and parents, adding that the college will try and boost its publicity so that parents will know the importance of Technical and Vocational Education.

Azeez added, “There is no country where everybody is a university graduate. NCE is not a terminal programme. The curriculum was designed for NCE graduates to teach at the basic education level. For those who want to be fully groomed in the pedagogy, by coming for NCE programme, they will have an advantage over those who went to study education without NCE and by the time they finish their programme, some of them who want to further their education look more matured than those who came in through UTME.”

He appealed to the matriculating students to be well behaved and take their academics seriously.

Azeez also appealed to them to reciprocate the good gesture of the college by working diligently in order to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

“As students, you are expected to exhibit discipline, loyalty and honest character at all times during your stay in the college. Energy wasted in pursuit of unlawful gains or destructive union activities is tantamount to misplaced priorities and contribute to lowering of standards of education, ” he stressed.

In his remarks, the Director of DLP, Mr. Oti Eyetsemitan enjoined the students to set achievable goals, to be focused and avoid procrastination, adding, “be diligent in your studies, don’t be static, as continuous improvement is a criterion that leads you to stardom. Work on your limitations and you will surely excel.”

The Students’ Union President, Jubril Kola also admonished them to shun all forms of vices as the college places emphasis on hard work and high moral standards.

