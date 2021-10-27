In Madinah, Buhari Prays for Lasting Peace in Nigeria

*Prays for recovery of economy

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has offered prayer for everlasting peace in Nigeria as well as full recovery of the nation’s economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release issued Wednesday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari on Wednesday continued his visit to Saudi Arabia with a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers, along with his entourage for the return of peace and security all over Nigeria and the world at large.

The President who had earlier been received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.

President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigerian and around the globe.

Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered.

The President will later on in the evening proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).

President Buhari who arrived Riyadh on Monday evening for a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend an IInvestment Sumkiy as well as perform the lesser Hajj is expected back in Abuja on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

