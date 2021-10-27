Ikpeazu Swears in 27 Commissioners

By Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Aba State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday swore in 27 new commissioners to complete his cabinet which has been operating without a full house for over 10 months now.

The governor had retained only five commissioners after he dissolved his cabinet last December but with the addition of 27 others now he is expected to conclude his tenure with 32 member cabinet.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, Ikpeazu said that the new commissioners were “carefully selected” to assist in driving his administration’s vision for a better life for Abia people.

He stated that his administration was on its final lap but assured the people that he would complete ongoing projects and possibly embark on new ones, adding that the new appointees and must be “active players in the socio-political and economic renaissance of the state”.

Ikpeazu sounded a note of warningn, saying that “there is nothng juicy in the appointments”, hence those with the agenda to line their pockets with public funds would be disappointed since they would not see anything to loot.

However, he promised that he would substantially provide the commissioners with the resources tools to do their work, which, according to him, is a call to duty.

While charging the commissioners to maintain their loyalty to the government, Ikpeazu implored them to keep in touch with their localities as government will be relying on them to galvanize support from the grassroots.

A major highlight in the new cabinet compositon is the change of portfolio for the commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who was moved to take charge of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce. Former Nigeria International, Karibe Ojigwe was placed as sports commissioner.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:Mazi Donatus Okorie – Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural development; Mr Ndom Godwin – Boundary Matters;Chief Okezie Erondu, Ministry of Science and Technology; Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji, Ministry of Agriculture,

Pascal Karibe Ojigwe, Ministry of Sports; Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa, Ministry of Industry, Promotions and Development; Prince Christopher Enweremadu, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Barr.Charles Esonu – Ministry of Youth Development; Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Ministry of Housing; Hon. Monday Ejiegbu – Parastatals; Deaconess Rose Urenta- Ministry of Women Affairs; Chief Kingsley Imaga, Ministry of Public Utilities; Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu – Establishment and Training; Barr. Chijioke Mark, Post-Basic Education; Chief Chisom Nwachukwu, Ministry of Special duties/Vulnerable groups; Mr. Sopuruchi Bekee, Ministry of Homeland Security;Chief Eze Nwanganga, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Development; Barr Tony Nwanmuo, Ministry of Culture and Tourism; Barr. Sam Nwogu, Ministry of Environment.

Others are:Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba, Ministry of Lands and Survey; Mr Ugochukwu Emezue- Documentation and Strategic Communications; Mrs Adaku Uwaoma Onusiriuka Oseiza , Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and New Businesses Development;

Barr, Eze Chikamnayo, Ministry of Information and Strategy; Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo, Ministry of Transport; Prince Obinna Okey – Inter -Governmental Affairs; Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma, Ministry of Basic Education; Barr Chinenye Emelogu -Joint Projects Implementations.

