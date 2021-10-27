COLLAPSING MONUMENTS AT THE KING’S SQUARE

WADONOR writes to bring to the attention of the authorities in Edo State government the bad state of nearly all the sculpted works strategically erected around the Ring Road, King’s Square in Benin City.

Apart from their historical significance, these works of art have bee n known to attract local and foreign visitors to Benin City, Edo State. They have brought respect and admiration to the cultural antecedents of the Ancient Benin Kingdom, and added value to its people.

Two of them, one at the entrance of Forestry Road and the other at the Lagos Street entrance are already an eyesore. The image at the centre of the King’s Square, depicting the might and power of Benin tradition and culture is already overgrown with weeds, and has become a bed space for lunatics and beggars.

WDONOR recommends that apart from refurbishing these images, a beautification plan that includes the construction of powerful neon lights around these images be quickly put in place.

Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku,

WADONOR…cultural voice of the Niger Delta

