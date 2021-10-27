Chrisland Schools Reacts to Bullying of Mercy Johnson’s Daughter

Funmi Ogundare

The management of Chrisland Schools has said that it is currently investigating what actually happened between a teacher and Purity, a pupil of the school who is the daughter of an actress, Mercy Johnson Okogie, at one of the branch of the school in VGC.

It was alleged that one of the teachers had constantly bullied Purity and even told her to her face that she doesn’t like her mother.

The Nollywood star had taken to her Instagram page to call out the teacher in Purity’s school saying that she doesn’t care if anyone doesn’t like her, but passing the hatred to her child is unacceptable.

A Member, Advisory Board

of Chrisland School, Mr. Akin Fadeyi in a release made available to THISDAY, at the weekend, said the investigation was imperative to enable them establish the veracity of each claim and true state of things.

According to him, “we are not unaware of the development at one of our schools which led to a social media incidence involving one of our pupils’ parents.

“In other not to jump in the fray or rush to the media with half truths which may be unjust to all concerned, we are working on every available information at our disposal to investigate what actually took place to enable us establish the veracity of each claim and true state of things.”

He noted that that the board has swiftly deployed its well tested processes to engage with each and everyone concerned, both within its internal and connected relationships.

Fadeyi said safeguarding the rights, dignity, creative capacity and sense of esteem of every child under its care, remain irrevocably entrenched at the core of its corporate ethos, “even as we always keep our doors open to embrace constructive feedback from concerned public and especially our stakeholders.”

He said the board will communicate further with the public, once it is able to ascertain the true position of things.

“Permit us to express our profound gratitude to you, for not just taking interest in this matter, but for also seeking to establish balanced perspectives, ” he said

