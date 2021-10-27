Awori Ajeromi Senior Grammar School Wins DOAM Foundation Debate Contest

Funmi Ogundare

Awori Ajeromi Senior Grammar School, Agboju, has emerged winner of the annual inter-school debate competition organised by Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation.

The competition titled ‘Social Media is the cause of Depression Among Youths’ was aimed at creating awareness on the adverse effect of social media on the youths and consciously improving their diction, public speaking skills, and critical thinking.

The winning school, represented by Master Kingsley Okorie and Miss Joy Anosike, scored 50.3 points to receive microwave oven, electric kettles and stationeries.

Festac Senior Grammar School, Festac, Town came second with 43.6 points to win a rechargeable fan, electric kettles and school stationeries.

They beat four other schools among the six senior secondary schools within the Education District V, Agboju, that participated in the completion.

Speaking at the programme held recently in Lagos, the foundation’s founder, Mrs. Sotonye Akujobi, urged students who represented schools that did not win to work harder and do better in a future outing.

The Team Lead, Mrs. Adaeze Anyanna stated that the debate programme is part of the foundation’s Leadership, Education, Aspiration and Development (LEAD) initiative designed to inspire students to become better and responsible citizens while also creating a new generation of future leaders and achievers. The English teacher of Awori Ajeromi Senior Grammar School, Mrs. Helen Ugwuka, told THISDAY how she prepared her students for success.

She said, “I allowed them to study the topic and explained what they ought to do to them. They then take the topic home to source for points online so that they can understand better.”

The programme directly impacted 150 lives and was jointly sponsored by Sims Nigeria Limited-Royal, Niger Biscuits Company Limited, Beloxxi Industries Limited, Spar, Lisbon, Seven-Up Bottling Company, FanMilk, and Tolaram Group of Companies.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

