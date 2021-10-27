Anambra Assures Voters of Safety During Election

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State Government has assured electorate in the state of their safety during the November 6 governorship election, saying it has been talking with relevant persons to ensure a hitch-free election.

The government gave the assurance in statement issued by the state government, which was signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, and made available to THISDAY.

Adinuba said: “Anambra State Government hereby assures all the people in the state that the November 6, 2021, governorship election will be free and fair.

“Robust arrangements have been made to secure the life and asset of every person before, during and after the election. There are adequate security agents, who are well equipped and motivated to provide security in every part of the state throughout.

“The November 6 election will, therefore, be as peaceful, free, fair and transparent as previous elections in our beloved state.

“All registered voters in Anambra State are enjoined to come out and cast their votes. Your vote will count in this election, as in recent elections. No candidate or political party can write any election result. The days of manipulated election results are over in our dear state.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has described his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Andy Uba, as unelectable.

Soludo, who spoke through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign, Adinuba, said: “The mess with the candidature of the supposed APC candidate, Uba, goes far beyond the legal status of the INEC and DSS reports or even the suit filed at the Federal High Court by a political party against Uba over his false secondary school certificate or the action by Chief George Moghalu, the chief executive of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), at the Federal High Court against the alleged nomination of Uba as the APC candidate.

“The main problem rests on the antecedents of Senator Uba; he should come out clean and tell both Anambra people and indeed all Nigerians his part during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration in the ruination of Ibeto Cement, a much beloved brand in the Southeast and South-south geopolitical zones of Nigeria which the late President Umaru Yar’Adua from Katsina State brought back to life in 2007.

“He should apologise to all Anambra people in public because the terrible havoc he wrought was on the whole state rather than on then Governor Chris Ngige, although the latter could have died in one of the several anti-democratic operations which compelled the great Professor Chinua Achebe to denounce Uba and his cohorts as ‘a small clique of renegades determined to turn my homeland of Anambra State into a lawless and bankrupt fiefdom’.

“Uba knew he would resoundingly be defeated by each of the other 13 APC aspirants (he contested against), and so decided to hijack the congress scheduled for June 26 in a mafia-style operation.

“All the 13 other aspirants have deserted him. The consequence is that the APC has been stuck with a candidate who is not only unmarketable but dead on arrival.”

