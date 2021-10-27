AbdulRazaq: Why we’re Building 40 Digital Literacy Centres in Kwara

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said his administration is building 40 digital literacy centres across the state so as to build the knowledge economy.

The governor, who spoke in Ilorin on Tuesday at the commissioning of an ICT Lab donated to the Government Secondary School (GSS) by Huawei under its Youth hub Africa Initiative, said the government is making deliberate efforts to raise a new generation of digital natives in Kwara.

“In the next few years, everything we do will be ICT driven. It is therefore important for all of us to plan for the future. In a world where robots and artificial intelligence are fast taking up jobs hitherto held by humans, the best investment for the future is a deliberate investment in digital education.

“Our administration is seriously committed to this goal. At the moment, we are building at least 40 modern digital literacy centres in schools across the state. This is unprecedented in the history of Kwara State.

“We are also hosting a smart school donated to the state by the UBEC. However, that is a drop in the ocean compared to our needs to grow a new generation of digital natives.

“The ICT Lab we are launching today is a great boost to the efforts. It is a gift from Huawei to the Kwara child. It is the best investment in the future of our children. For me, it is a shining example of how conglomerates can partner with government to build sustainable future anchored on digital education,” he said.

AbdulRazaq urged the authorities and students of the school to make good use of the multimillion naira facility.

The governor, who also promised to fix some facilities at the iconic GSS, directed the immediate supply of 100 units of furniture to the school.

He commended Huawei for the ICT intervention, saying: “It is the best investment in the future of our children. For me, it is a shining example of how conglomerates can partner with government to build sustainable future anchored on digital education.

“Huawei is a leading telecoms giant in the world. With over two decades of operations in Nigeria, this gift speaks so highly of Huawei’s credibility and commitment to grow with the Nigerian people. I’m not surprised at the company doing this.

“This is because it has been a trustworthy partner working with various ICT players in building reliable telecoms infrastructure across Nigeria, and partnering with governments in ICT trainings for civil servants, students, and young graduates.

“We are grateful. Yet, we request Huawei to do more for the Kwara people, while encouraging others to follow this fine example of corporate social responsibility.”

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, said the facilities would go a long way to broaden the knowledge of students’ information technology.

The National President of the GSS Ilorin Old Boys Association, Mr. Suleiman Alapansanpa, said the facility would position students of the school to compete favourably with their peers around the world.

“It gladdens our hearts that the students of GSS Ilorin can now digitally communicate, create, disseminate, store and manage information, while teaching and learning via ICT, compared to the old system of chalkboards or white boards,” Alapansanpa said.

Commending the administration for its strides in education infrastructure across the state, Alapansanpa appealed to the governor to help in reviving the institution by giving prominence to its many decaying facilities.

The Deputy Managing Director/CEO of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Kelvin Yangyang, explained that Huawei had developed various initiatives in building talents and future of Nigerian youths.

The Executive Director of YouthHub Africa, Rotimi Olawale, urged the students to make judicious use of the facilities and work hard to become great in their fields.

