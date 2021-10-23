With Peace Returning, Borno to Close IDP Camps within Maiduguri

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday disclosed that following the degradation of Boko Haram, all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Maiduguri metropolis would be closed by December 31.

Zulum, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also revealed that the state, in conjunction with the federdal government, would start repatriating all Borno State indigenes taking refuge in Niger Republic.

Zulum told newsmen after his meeting with Buhari that the President assured he would do everything possible to support the effort of the state government in returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral home.

He said: “Mr. President has given me the assurance that he would do everything possible to support the effort of the Borno State Government towards returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Also, the Borno State government has concluded arrangements to ensure closure of all Internally Displaced Persons camps that are inside Maiduguri Metropolitan on or before 31st of December 2021.

“Furthermore, on 27th of November, government will ensure the resettlement of IDPs that are living in different provinces of Niger to Mallam Fatori. Mallam Fatori is a local government headquarters in Borno State.

“But somehow, we don’t have human population in this local government area because of the insurgency. Now that we have achieved a reasonable degree of peace, government decided to resettle Mallam Fatori communities on 27th of next month.

“To this effect, the Nigerian military are providing all the needed support to the government of Borno State. I’m pleased to inform you also that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of naval base to Baga last month.

“These are some of the reasons why I came to brief Mr. President and I also requested Mr. President to continue to provide more support in ensuring that the growing number of ISWAP operating in the southern and northern parts of Borno State, are handled appropriately.

“The people of Borno State, and indeed the government, are mostly grateful to Mr. President for all the efforts that he has been making, with a view to bringing succor to the internally displaced persons in the state.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

