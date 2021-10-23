Ted AbuduVentures into Web Series with MMM

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A new web series, which goes by the title acronym, MMM (Money.Men. Marriage) has been unveiled by filmmaker, Ted Abudu, and it is scheduled for this October, precisely 29th. The series has Ted Abudu playing multiple roles as director, producer and writer. The new YouTube series, which will be the first production from Abudu’s newly launched Laced Up Productions, stars Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, Ikechukwu, Karibi Fubara, Sika Osei, Ibrahim Suleiman, Christopher Iheuwa among others.

According to the filmmaker, in a post via her Instagram page, ‘MMM’ follows the life of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. The series will explore the characters’ journey through love, life, friendship and finances.

Confirming the series in an Instagram post, Abudu wrote: “So so so so sooooo excited to announce the release of MMM the series under my new production company Laced Up Productions!!! Eeek! It’s been a long time coming but I’ve learnt better late than never. God willing, the first of many more series to come!! Watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances in this fun and fabulous series titled Money.Men.Marriage aka MMM.”

Giving snippets on the series, Ted Abudu, who is the daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu, reveals the roles and characters of the ladies of MMM. “…meet the ladies of Money. Men. Marriage. Suzi is played by the indomitable Toni Tones. Suzi’s had a runsy past but is now reformed and on her way to being married.

“Marion is played by the multi-talented A’rese. Marion is the curious but quiet aspiring writer. She has just moved to Lagos to pursue her dreams. Kimi is played by the gorgeous Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame. Kimi is a fiery force of nature and full on man eater. Lola is played by talented Adebukola Oladipupo. Lola is emotional and love obsessed and will stop at nothing to make her fairytale come true. Esther is played by the gorgeous and hilarious Chinasa Anukam. She is a two timing snake in the grass and isn’t afraid to admit it. Find out more about these gorgeous, smart and hilarious young women when our series drops on Oct 29th!!”

