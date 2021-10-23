Startime Reacts to FG Suspension of Twitter

Fresh talent, Startime has shared his thoughts on the indefinite suspension placed on micro-blogging and social media platform, Twitter.

He opined that the government didn’t consider the youths, as well as the masses who run their businesses and make their daily bread from Twitter.

They acted based on emotions because the platform has done more good for Nigerian youths, especially the entertainers. A lot of musicians in the country use Twitter to promote and showcase their songs to the world. We got a lot of international collaborations from Twitter promotions, which further took Nigerian music to a wider audience.” He shared.

Twitter has basically contributed to the growth of the Nigerian music industry, he claims and added that if the government considered the positive sides and how it has boosted our economy, things would be seen in a different light. The wonderful singer signed to Nonstop Record, again, stressed that Twitter is an excellent platform to promote music and get one’s music to the world.

“The government has the final say. We just have to wait until they lift the suspension for us to resume activities on the platform. Hopefully, it won’t take too long for Twitter to be restored,” he stated.

