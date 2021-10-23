Stakeholders Berate Plan to Allocate Part of Country Club Golf Course to Individuals

Plans to allocate portion of land of Ibori Golf and Country Club golf course, Asaba, Delta State to individuals have been condemned.

The golf course, a foremost recreational facility, the pride of the Deltans was established over 30 years ago when the state was carved out of old Bendel by the then Military government but was expanded and given a befitting economic advantage by the administration of former Governor James Ibori.

A visit to the course by top government functionaries led by the Commissioner for Lands, Kate Onianwa brought the intention to allot the course to the attention of the members of the club.

Further revelations showed that the Ministry of Lands and Survey had sent a memo seeking approval to allocate a large section of the course to individuals in the state.

This development did not go down well with the management and members of the club that cut across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, being one of the most functional and reliable golf courses in Nigeria.

They hereby called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not to yield to the pressure to approve the proposal, noting that such action would project the state image in bad light among the Comity of states in Nigeria and beyond.

Noting that the club was recognised with its layout mapped by satellite making it one of the few Nigerian courses that can be played using GPS.

They added that the economic impact of the golf course and its comparative advantage to the state with regards to carbon credit would be greatly eroded if allotted to individuals.

