MultiChoice Unveils New Content Offerings Ahead of Festive Season

Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

MultiChoice Nigeria unveiled a lineup of new shows, series and other content offerings coming to its DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms ahead of the festive season and well into 2022. The content unveil was done at the 2021 MultiChoice Showcase event which took place on Thursday, 21 October 2021.

The company’s Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola who spoke at the event alongside other company executives and partner channels’ managers, talked about the new shows coming to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, and those coming to Akwaaba Magic throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022. She also shared there will be a channel that will showcase live festivals and events across West Africa.

Tope Oshunkeye, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, also announced the release of a new program on DStv called ‘CRIS’ (Content Recommended Intelligence System). The program will be controlled by a button on the remote that recommends shows for viewers, based on other content they are currently consuming or their viewing patterns. This will be available on HD decoders. Oshunkeye also announced the creation of a brand new GOtv package that allows customers to experience more exciting channels. The package called ‘GOtv SUPA’ will be available on Monday, 1 November 2021 and will cost N5,500. It will have more channels like ROK, Honey TV, Nick Jr, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, and 80 + channels.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to making services more accessible. He said, “At MultiChoice, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and while we pride ourselves on being the nation’s leading entertainment platform. We know that our success is hinged on the experience our customers have while interacting with our services. This has informed our deliberate shift to more convenient and responsive digital options. DStv online is a mobile-based service that gives you the same package offering that your DStv subscription offers. It makes entertainment more accessible as you can watch and catch up on your favourite shows on the go”.

Some partner channel managers also talked about new shows coming on their channels. For POP Central TV, viewers can expect shows such as ‘The Rush’, ‘Uncut with Bamteddy’, ‘Phenomen-ally’ and many more. For ViacomCBS group, customers can also expect the best of entertainment on MTV Base, BET Africa and Nickelodeon.

The ‘Soul Train Award’ will be live on BET and the ‘Video Music Awards’ on MTV. There will also be a return for a second season of shows like ‘Inside Life With Erica’ on MTV Base as well as ‘Isono’ on BET Africa.

In addition, brand new shows are coming to MultiChoice’s on-demand video platform, Showmax, this month and early next year. The first Nigerian-produced comedy series on Showmax, ‘Ghana Jollof’, will premiere on Friday, 22 October 2021, while ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ will premiere in January 2022. ‘The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards’ will also return next year.

Most of these new shows like ‘Dilemma’, ‘Venge’ and ‘Mercy, What Next?’ have already started to air on DStv. More programming will begin on DStv and GOtv as October runs out, through the rest of the year and in the first quarter of 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

