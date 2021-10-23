Initiate Laws that Would Wipe Out Poverty, Cleric Advises National Assembly

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Ameer, Daaru-R-Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Society, Ustaz Misbahudeen Olawale, has decried the high level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

Ustaz Olawale, therefore, has urged members of the National Assembly to initiate laws that would take the country out of poverty so as to have a virile nation. Olawale said this in a statement he made available to THISDAY in Ilorin on the sideline of this year’s Maulud Nabiyy celebration and provision of succour to over 10 widows. The event was held at the society’s prayer ground in Osogbo, Osun State, recently.

The cleric said there was no doubt the current economic situation in the country was biting harder. He said, “It is worrisome now in Nigeria that making ends meet is a serious problem among the people due to poor economic policies on the part of those leading us.

“This situation is getting worse that people have been resorting to begging before they can eat and this is uncalled for and not good for the nation that is taking democracy as its system of government.

“We elected people to give us good leadership that will transform our lives to economic prosperity but alas it is the opposite and this has continued to have a serious toll on the socio well-being of the society.

“Poverty has taken over the land and people cannot get work to do in view of the bad policies imposed on us and this has to change so as to bring a new lease of life to Nigerians.”

Olawale, who called on members of the National Assembly to initiate laws that would take the country out of poverty and unemployment, said the gesture would assist the nation to move forward.

The cleric noted that the provision of succour to the widows was to give them a sense of belonging and improve their socio well-being.

He, however, advised Muslims across the nation to continue to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad so as to bring new lease of life to the doorsteps of the society.

