Expert Tells Govt to Partner Estate Developers on Housing Deficit

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Expressing concerns on housing deficit in Nigeria, a real estate developer, Osokoya Morenikeji, has called on both federal and state governments to partner with private real estate developers and financial institutions, to provide good and affordable housing for the people

Osokoya, who is the the Managing Director of Terrific Outfits and Celebrity City Limited, said government alone cannot meet the housing need of the people, positing that government must partner with the private sector to solve the problem of housing deficits in the country.

Osokoya made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while inaugurating Celebrity Estate project in Abeokuta.

According to the United Nation’s statistics, the housing deficits in Nigeria is estimated at 22 million homes, this in Osokoya’s view was alarming, revealing that in the next ten years, the number of Nigerians with no homes would have doubled.

He therefore called on government at all levels to make land and finances available for real estate developers.

He said, “government must provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The government must formulate policies that will encourage the private sector to come into the real estate sector, provide affordable housing for the people.”

Giving suggestion on how government can curb land-related crisis in the country, Osokoya said head of families that own the land must be directly involved in land purchase and ownership processes

He said that the move became necessary as a measure by private sector to complement governments’ efforts to ensure peaceful resolutions in matters of land ownership disputes, sales and property development.

According to the real estate giant, land-related crises have contributed significantly to the crime indices of both Lagos and Ogun states, leaving a trail of killings, fraud, threats to life and property and huge economic loss.

While commending the pace-setting efforts of both the Ogun and Lagos State governments at curtailing the trend, through the passage of anti-grabbing law, he urged governments in the two states to be more decisive in dealing with promoters of land-related violence, while calling on family heads of land owners to collaborate more with government to end such violence.

Morenikeji also criticized the common culture of celebrating individuals of questionable integrity while neglecting nation builders in various areas of endeavours.

He said the need to redirect the aspirations of Nigerian youths by immortalizing credible achievers gave birth to the concept of the Celebrity Estate which aims to name its streets, gardens, parks and recreation centres after exemplary Nigerians.

The Estate, covering over 1000 acres within Arepo and Ishawo axis, has a long list of Nigerian legends, both living and deceased, whose achievements in various fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, education, industrialisation, politics, and security services, among others, are seen as capable of inspiring human capacities development in profitable ventures and redirecting the energies of the youths from criminal activities.

Present at the event were Dr. Abayomi Aina, head of Arugboodo,/Aboki and Lawani family of Arepo And Ishawo Village, Oke-Oko Via Ikorodu, Shagamu Local Government Area, Ogun State; Mr. Kareem Enifeni, the family secretary, Mr. Sanya Bada, the family general youth chairman and Chief David Olalekan Orisan Baale of Ishawo land and environ..

Barrister Patience Okoh, Celebrity City legal adviser, and Mr. Ralph Nwafor, Celebrity City Ltd project director and other dignitaries.

