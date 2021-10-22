Soludo Mocks Uba, Says He’s Afraid of Meeting Anambra People

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has mocked his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Andy Uba, over his inability to flag off his governorship election campaign.

Soludo, in a press release by the director of media of his campaign organisation, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said the delay in the flag-off of Uba’s campaign was because he was afraid of meeting the people of Anambra State to answer questions about his past actions.

Uba had twice rescheduled the flag-off of his campaign, citing the insecurity in the state, and on another occasion, suspended it in honour of the killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late former information minister, Prof Dora Akunyili.

But the Soludo Campaign organisation had dismissed Uba’s claim for suspending the campaign, saying it had nothing to do with the state of security. It said Uba rather suspended the campaign because he was frustrated that President Muhammadu Buhari had refused to attend the rally, and there were no indications that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo would attend either.

Mocking Uba yesterday, Soludo, in the release stated: “The APC purported candidate has been running away from the good people of Anambra State for weeks, because he is afraid of his own shadow in the state. Uba is very afraid of Anambra people, the very people he wants to rule by all means.

“In fact, his fear of Ndi Anambra borders on phobia because of what he has done to the state since his days in the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, when the state witnessed abduction of the sitting governor and his so-called resignation from office.

“The forced movement of the governor to the Okija shrine in the dead of the night to swear an oath of critical and perpetual allegiance to a tiny clique of so-called godfathers, the mayhem of November, 2003, are part of the reason he doesn’t want to meet the people.”

Soludo, therefore, said by claiming that the security situation was not good, Uba and his group were passing a vote of no confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and to whom all security and intelligence services in the country were answerable.

“Uba’s inability to hold rallies springs from his growing unpopularity and outright rejection not only by the people of Anambra State but also by top members of his own party, including President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, who is the APC founder in the state and National Inland Waterways Authority, Chief executive George Moghalu.

“After all, Professor Soludo, who was attacked on March 31 in his hometown of Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area is holding huge rallies all over the state, touring two local government areas daily, together with the fearless Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano.”

