North Central Govs Task FG on Upward Revenue Review

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The six governors in the North Central have advocated a total review of the current revenue allocation, urging the federal government to consider relinquishing portions of her share to the states and local government.

This decision came from stakeholders from the North Central zone at the zonal public hearing on the review of the current revenue formula organised by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission held at the Government House, Lokoja yesterday.

Various speakers had appealed to the federal government to review the the allocation formula in the interest of justice fair play and good governance.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in his remark explained that this was the time to make room for the extra burden, which states bear in catering to over-bloated workforces,particularly, at third-tier level, which could not be retrenched without creating worse security, economic or political problem.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, lamented that the federal government had entered into all sorts of agreement with organised labour, including on minimum wage as well as enhance professional careers, which invariably mean more money out of already depleted gains thereof.

In the various papers presented at the public hearing, the Kogi State government suggested that the revenue allocation should be reviewed as follow: federal government 40%, state 39% and 26% for the local governments.

Similarly, Nasarawa State urged the federal government to take 40 per cent share, state 35 per cent and local government 21 per cent, while Benue State asked the federal government to take 30%, 40% and 25% for state and local government respectively.

Kwara State Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence Olabisi Oyeyemi, who participated virtually, suggested that 33 per cent should go to the federal government while state and local should have 30 and 25 per cent respectively.

Unidentified representative of Plateau State posited that the federal government should hold 40 per cent, while state and local government should share 35 and 25 per cent each.

Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr. Elias N Nbam, said the presence of critical stakeholders would further encourage the commission in its commitment to produce a new, fair, just and equitable revenue allocation formula.

“Your contributions will certainly enrich the process and assist the Commission in coming up with a formula that will be acceptable to majority of Nigerians.

“As you may all be aware, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by virtue of Paragraph 32(b), Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), is empowered “to review from time to time the Revenue Allocation Formulae and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities, provided that any Revenue Formula, which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act,” he stressed.

