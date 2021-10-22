Kwara 2023: YPP Counsels Youths against Recycling Old, Sick Politicians

By Hammed Shittu

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the leadership of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State has urged Nigerian youths in the country, especially in the state, to stop recycling old, weak, and sick politicians in order to ensure good governance and socio-economic growth of the people.

The party said the old politicians cannot ensure modern ideas and information technology that would navigate the country into political and economic stability.

Speaking in Ilorin with journalists during a road-show to mark the one-year remembrance of #EndSARS protest in Nigeria and to educate residents on the proper use of voters’ cards, the state Chairman of the YPP, Mr. Charles Olufemi, stated that: “Our old politicians have failed the people of the country, and it is now time for the youths in the country to retire them to their various homes in the next elections.

“Let us work together in YPP to usher in credible leaders with new ideas, innovation, energy, and intellectual capacity.

“Also, leaders that would galvanise the productive skills of the youths to generate solutions are those that will be elected as part of the move to take Nigeria forward.”

He added: “We are the generation that will inherit this country. But, we have to save it first. It is clear that the challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians presently cannot be solved by our lamentations on social media nor can they be addressed by street protests.

“We must, therefore, move from the street to the ballot to achieve the YPP ballot revolution.”

While calling on the youths in the country to remain peaceful and continue to work for the peace and unity of Nigeria, Olufemi noted that: “Let us be patriotic enough to obtain our Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), and be ready to vote.”

He also advised the youths in the state and other parts of the country that “there is no polling unit on the social media or on the street. If there is any justice in the world, our votes will be counted, and guess what? We are in the majority.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

