EndSARS Memorial: Prosecute Lagos CP over Arrest, Teargas of Protesters, Frank Urges PSC

By Udora Orizu

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Timi Frank, has called on the Police Service Commission (PSC) to prosecute the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, for illegally ordering the teargas and arrest of youths who protested peacefully to mark the first anniversary of #EndSARS.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, while lauding Nigerian youths and activists who in spite of the draconian orders of the police marked the #EndSARS first anniversary with protests across several states in Nigeria and the FCT, condemned the use of brutal force, pepper spray and teargas against protesters by security personnel at the Lekki Tollgate following the illegal and anti-people order by the Lagos CP.

He also condemned the harassment, intimidation, manhandling, battering and arrest of journalists including Legit.ng Online reporter, Abisola Alawode; PM News correspondent, Taiwo Okanlawon; and the Arise TV crew of Adefemi Akinsanya and Ope Adenihun, while carrying out their legitimate assignment during the protest.

Frank also called for the immediate release of all #EndSARS detainees held over a year ago and those who were arrested during the memorial procession in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to him, the police have failed to learn lesson from the #EndSARS protest which was triggered by their atrocities against law abiding and innocent citizens but have continued to treat Nigerians like slaves.

He insisted that the police are only up and doing when it comes to arresting, teargassing and pepper spraying peaceful protesters but become hesitant when it comes to challenging and arresting bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for Nigerians across the country.

The activist also condemned the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the face of brutal police aggression against innocent Nigerians exercising their democratic rights to protest against the ills in society.

He reminded President Buhari that police were never used to stop him and members of his party from protesting during his days as an opposition leader.

Frank further called on the National Assembly to investigate the cases of assaults against peaceful protesters and the media in Lagos by men of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies and bring all erring operatives to book.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

