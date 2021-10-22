BPE Repositions, Promises to Sustain Core Values

By Ndubuisi Francis

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has stated that it is evolving potent ways of repositioning itself in order to effectively play its pivotal role as the key driver of the federal government’s economic reforms programme.

The agency assured Nigerians that it would not relent in upholding its core values of an efficient and credible organisation in the discharge of its mandate as it pilots the reform and privatisation programme of the federal government.

The BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh,

who spoke at a one-day retreat organised by the agency in conjunction with Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG) in Abuja, maintained that the reform activities of the Bureau cut across all key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said the retreat with the theme

‘Accelerating Impact’ was one of the ways the Bureau seeks to reposition itself to effectively play the pivotal role as the key driver of government’s economic reforms programme.

In his presentation tagged ‘Towards a New BPE’, Okoh said the aim of the retreat included among others, to analyse key gaps and improvement opportunities in BPE’s internal operating model and structure and its institutional and regulatory environment.

He added that the retreat was designed to revalidate and reach a consensus on the strategic direction for the BPE to discuss and agree on its overall strategic priorities; and key imperatives for it to achieve the desired future state.

Okoh stressed the need for the BPE employees to re-invent themselves and gear up for the next phase of the privatisation and reform programme of the federal government.

At the retreat, the KPMG team, which was led by Mr. Segun Sowande, noted that the objective of the event was to identify key opportunities in the public enterprises reforms and identify strategic priorities as well as key imperatives to achieve the desired future for the Bureau.

He noted that there were new and viable opportunities for the BPE to latch on and revolutionalise Nigeria’s economy.

