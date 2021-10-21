Transcorp Emerges Best World Class Energy/Power Brand

James Emejo

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), has been awarded the International Standards Excellence Awards for Best World Class Energy/Power Brand of 2021.

The award is in recognition of the corporation’s phenomenal contributions to Nigeria’s power sector through its power businesses – Transcorp Power Limited and Trans Afam Power Limited.

Since its significant investment in power generation in 2013, Transcorp had greatly improved the country’s power generation capacity in a consistent, safe and sustainable manner, upholding the highest standards with amazing health, safety and environmental records.

The company has in the process, earned the respect, recognition and admiration of key stakeholders of the power sector.

The International Standards Excellence Awards are presented in commemoration of the World Standards Day.

The awards promote compliance and adherence to standards while also emphasizing the importance of standardization in all sectors of endeavor.

In his reaction to the award, Managing Director, Transcorp Power Limited, Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe, said,“We are pleased to be recognized by the International Standards Excellence Awards as the Best World Class Energy/Power Brand of the Year 2021.

“Since inception, our purpose has remained to improve lives and transform Nigeria. We recognised early that fulfilling our purpose require sustainability, hence our obsession with not just pushing the frontiers of power generation but ensuring that our achievements in that space are sustainable through compliance with global best practices and standards.

He said the award would serve as a source of motivation for the company to further entrench quality standards in its operations.

Ezeafulukwe, said,”I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Transcorp Group, noting that such achievements are only stepping stones towards accomplishing our audacious goal of sustained generation to power Nigerian homes, offices, schools, hospitals, industries and other facilities reliably, and doing same in a way that we remain the preferred choice of our stakeholders.”

Only recently, Trans Afam Power Limited, as part of its sustainability objectives, signed an MOU with its host community, Okoloma Afam, in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The agreement represented a codification of the principles and practices that have ensured the cordial and peaceful co-existence of Transcorp businesses and their respect host communities and stakeholders.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000.

Its portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors and includes Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

