PDP Committee Screens Ayu, Anyanwu, 31 Others

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, screened the consensus candidate fornational chairman and former Senate President, Senator Iyorchua Ayu, as well as the two aspirants for national secretary, Senator Okay Muo Aro from Anambra State and Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo State

But, the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Cyril Maduabun, in a letter dated October 18, 2021, withdrew from the race to become the national secretary of the Party.

In the letter, a copy if which was obtained by THISDAY, Maduabum said, “I write to inform the committee that I have withdrawn from the contest for the position of PDP National Secretary. Consequently, I have not returned the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form I obtained for that purpose.”

The screening committee, headed by a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohamed Adoke Bello, also screened 30 other aspirants seeking election at the October 30 and 31 national convention.

Meanwhile, from the sales of nomination forms, the PDP has reportedly generated a total sum of N63 million.

The convention, billed to hold at the Eagles Square, Abuja, has 33 aspirants contesting for various leadership positions in the main opposition party.

Meanwhile, Adoke has assured all aspirants into the various offices of fairness in the conduct of the exercise.

In a chat with the newsmen shortly before the commencement of the exercise, Adoke promised to make the most of the assignment in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“As you are well aware, the screening committee is charged with the responsibility of screening aspirants for national officers of the party for the national convention of our party. This assignment is crucial to the success of our party, as it signals the beginning of the process of electing credible Nigerians to steer the affairs of our party.

“I dare say that Nigerians have been waiting for a moment like this, where committed democrats with proven record of service to the party and country will emerge and be elected to usher in a new lease of life in our party politics.

“Nigerians have been yearning for the kind of political leadership and governance that our party has overtime provided for the country. The screening process for the election of the national officers of our party marks the beginning of our collective efforts to once more, bestow credible and effective leadership for the country at all levels. We cannot afford to fail!

“We are conscious of the expectation of members of our party especially, the aspirants to the various elective positions for a free, fair credible and transparent process. We, therefore,assure you that we shall not only be guided by these ideals in the discharge of our duty, but also, be meticulous in the observance of our party guidelines, the constitution of our great party and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

