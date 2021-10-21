Ogun State Insists on Online Payment for Land Use Charge

Emma Okonji

The Ogun State government has explained the need for residents in the state to adhere to the recent guidelines on the Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC), insisting taskforce has been empowered to commence enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the state, using online payment solution.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also maintained their resolve to ensure that defaulters are sanctioned.

The state government equally urged residents to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property.

The Commissioner for Finance in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo disclosed in his office in Abeokuta, recently, saying that actions will be taken against property owners who failed to pay their land use and amenities charge.

The LUAC taskforce, he said had been given the mandate to commence enforcement on 1st October 2021 and defaulters’ properties will be sealed, stressing that the taskforce will focus on LUAC defaulters from the previous years.

Okubadejo explained that LUAC bills were distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing the amenities that will make life easier for individuals and make businesses thrive. It will also help to bring development closer to the grassroots as certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the Local Governments in the State. He further explained that LUAC is not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses.

He pleaded with property owners in the state to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the taskforce as they carry out their duties.

