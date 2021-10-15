Property Developer Accuses DIG of Mishandling Murder Investigation, Petitions IG

Wale Igbintade

A property developer, Mr. Nwakaibeya Udoye, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Baba Usman, over alleged mishandling of a murder case by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Udoye also pleaded with the IG to direct the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of FCID, Joseph Egunike, to hand off the investigation of the murder of his security guard, Ifeanyi Olebara.

The developer, who threatened to stage a protest at the Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan, Force CID, Alagbon, and Salem House in Lagos, stated that the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had earlier recommended that the suspects in the murder case be charged to court.

He said: “The DPP had given legal advice that the suspects, who gruesomely murdered my 39-year-old security guard, Mr. Ifeanyi Olebara, on February 23, 2021, at Stonewater Royale Estate in Abule Ado area of Lagos, should be tried at the high court, but DIG Egunike and DC Shelleng have been preventing the case from going on.

‘”About two weeks ago, when we got an information that the suspects were about to travel out of the country, we went to Zone 2 to inform the police, and they were only able to arrest one of the suspects who was then taken to Tinubu Magistrate Court for a remand order, but while we were in court, there was an ordered from FCID that the charge against the suspect be dropped.”

He accused the DIG of taking the case file No CB: 3514/ZN.2/X/Legal and the murder suspect to Abuja, thereby preventing the trial from going on.

According to him, “I have spoken to the Lagos State Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Johnson Kokumo, who assured me and the family of the deceased that the matter would be discussed with the IG.

“The AIG spoke with me passionately about this matter. Like I said, we don’t have any problem with Zone 2, because the zone is the Command that conducted the investigation, and they did it very well. The AIG pleaded with me that he has heard our cry and has seen our demonstration, that he will not condone any injustice.

“He said he is on his way to Abuja, that he will discuss with the IG about this matter, and promised that justice will be done. The AIG said he stands for justice, and that he is very angry that the case was transferred to Abuja.”

Udoye, had through his lawyer, Mr. Richard Okwudili, petitioned the AIG at Zone 2 over a case of malicious damage to property, stealing, and murder of one Ifeanyi Olebara against Maduabuchi Okoye, Ogbogu Godwin, Daniel Mbachu, Onyeka Akabuike, Christian Ogbogu, and Emmanuel Dike.

He stated that: “At about 2 a.m. on February 22, 2021, he was informed by his worker that the suspects led a group of thugs with guns, machetes, rods, and other dangerous weapons, and invaded his property called Stonewater Royale Estate at Abule Ado in Ojo area of Lagos State, and violently demanded that his staff should surrender the bulldozer and vacate the site, and not willing to entertain any explanation, they attacked his clients beat them and inflicted grievous machete cuts on them, and in the process, one of the victims, of the attack, Olebara, died at the hospital on February 23, 2021.”

