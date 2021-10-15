NGX Group to List 1.96bn Shares Today, NGX Announces Board Member Resignation

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has received approval from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to list its shares on the main board of NGX today.

NGX Group will undergo a Listing by Introduction with 1,964,115,918 shares admitted to trading under the ticker, NGXGROUP.

In light of the foregoing, the register of members of the Company shall remain closed until Thursday, 14 October 2021 to complete the update of the register of members. It will be opened on Friday, 15 October 2021 when trading is scheduled to commence.

This is just as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) has announced the resignation of Mr. Oscar Onyema as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Onyema’s resignation comes on the back of the imminent listing of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or The Group), where he serves as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), on the main board of NGX.

Consequent upon this resignation by Onyema, NGX will uphold Rule 184(2)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Commission Consolidated Rules 2013 which states that “A securities exchange shall have a code of conduct for its council members or board which shall be approved by the Commission, and shall contain amongst others the following provisions, to wit, that the council members or board shall: (a) not be a staff of a quoted company and its subsidiaries.”

Speaking on the development, the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, stated, “On behalf of the Board and Management of The Exchange, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Onyema for his selfless service to The Exchange. As he transitions into this new phase as the GMD/CEO of a listed company, we reiterate our commitment to act in the best interest of all Issuers to the benefit of all stakeholders in the capital market.”

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA noted that, “NGX owes its solid foundation to the effort of leaders like Mr. Onyema who worked tirelessly to build a capital market infrastructure we can be proud of. During his time as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of NGX, he brought to bear his wealth of experience and the unique institutional knowledge he possesses and we are grateful for that”.

Speaking on the listing, the Group Chairman, NGX Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, stated, thus, “We are delighted to move ahead with the Listing by Introduction of NGX Group on the Main Board of NGX at this pivotal moment in the evolution of NGX Group. I must commend the professional advisers to this transaction for the dedication and strict adherence to global best practices that has brought us to this milestone event.”

