N’Assembly Will Pass 2022 Appropriation Bill Before Dec.16, Omo-Agege Assures

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has declared that the National Assembly would pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to it last Thursday by President Muhammadu Buhari before December 16, this year.

Omo-Agege, who spoke Thursday while playing host to his former classmates at the Nigerian Law School, Class of 1986 (The Centennial Class) in Abuja, assured that the National Assembly was determined to pass the proposed 2022 budget before the year runs out.

According to him: “The budget process is ongoing. In the next 30 days, we will conclude it and pass it before we go on Christmas break, sometime on December 16.”

He stressed that early approval and signing of the appropriation bill into law would ensure planning, bring about enhanced productivity and efficiency in the management and application of the nation’s resources.

The ranking Senator explained that Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries of the return to the January to December budget cycle, stressing that this would guarantee full implementation of the economic, infrastructural, social investments and other developmental programmes contained in the budget.

Commenting on a bill sponsored by his colleague, Senator Smart Adeyemi that seeks to increase the number of law school campuses in Nigeria, from six to 12, Omo-Agege emphasised the need to reach out to all stakeholders to determine its acceptability or otherwise.

He stressed that the Senate had in the past intervened to assist the judicial arm in the area of funding, especially the FCT courts.

“We have stepped in so many times to assist the Judiciary as much as we are able to by way of improvement in their welfare, especially with the FCT courts, trying to provide adequate funding to expand the court and provide facilities. “And for most of us who come from the judicial family, I know what my own Dad went through using long-hand to do most of the work as opposed to what obtains abroad.

” I keep telling the judges who come before us here for confirmation that I am sure that if people like my Dad had such benefit, it would have added 10 years to his lifespan. Any assistance you need, you can always count on us,” he said.

Speaking earlier, ‘Class Captain’ Oladipo Okpeseyi, said the visit was aimed at briefing the Senator on the activities of the Class, especially as it relates to her legacy project of building a moot court at the Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja as well as the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Class holding in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

